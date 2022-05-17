The polls are open, and voters can now cast their vote in the Primary Election.

Some big races and big names will be on the ballot.

Fontaine Glenn was live outside the polls at Erie High School with more.

The campaigning is over and it’s time for people to decide who they want to see on the ballot in November.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

There are several races to keep an eye on, including senator, governor, lieutenant governor and the house seat for Pa. legislature.

Some of the fields, like the race for GOP governor candidate, are crowded, while others are slim.

If you’re voting by mail or by absentee ballot, you must turn it in by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order for it to be counted. You can drop off those ballots at the Erie County Courthouse or inside the elections office.

Those who wish to drop off approved mail-in or absentee ballots at the courthouse can park for free for up to 15 minutes.

Click here to find your polling place.