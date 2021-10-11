Printing error forces Erie County to deal with confusion over mail-in ballots

A printing error is forcing Erie County to deal with confusion about the latest mail-in ballots.

The ballot return envelopes are postage paid and read “no postage stamp necessary, postage has been prepaid.”

The problem with the ballot instruction sheet is that it incorrectly reads “Postage should be placed on return envelope.”

It also states at the top of the page “if you do not follow these instructions, your ballot will be rejected.”

In a statement released this afternoon, county officials said that the postage is in fact paid. No stamp necessary.

County officials said that the incorrect instruction sheets were sent out to avoid a delay in mailing the ballots that would have been at least a week.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists