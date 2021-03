The race for Erie County Clerk of Elections has two more candidates including former State Senator Buzz Andrezeski.

Andrezeski a democrat, and republican Chad Hershey sued over the right to be on the primary ballot despite not collecting enough signatures on their nominating petitions.

They argued that the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions prevented them from getting those signatures.

Erie County Judge Dan Brabender ruled in their favor putting them on the May ballot.