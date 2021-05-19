Race for Erie county executive Democratic nomination update

As of the latest election results update, concerning the race for Democratic nomination for Erie county executive, Tyler Titus currently holds a lead over Carl Anderson.

As of the latest results, Titus holds 32% of the vote with 8,654 votes. Titus is followed by Anderson who currently holds 31% of the vote with 8,446 votes.

Following these two candidates, Dylanna Grasinger currently holds 21% of the vote with 5,590 votes. Rita Bishop currently holds 16% of the vote with 4,213 votes.

