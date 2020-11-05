The race for the Pennsylvania House Third District is moving on the count of mail-in ballots from Millcreek.

With 40% of Millcreek mail-in ballots now scanned, it seems the tides have turned in favor of Bizzarro.

The mail-in ballot numbers going five to one in favor of Bizzarro who is now leading with nearly 14,000 votes to Republican challenger Greg Hayes who is just over the 12,000 mark.

“I don’t anticipate anything wild to be happening with the number from this standpoint and for them to continue to trend the way they are. I think that would be accurate to say,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of the Elections Board.

Anderson expects to have Millcreek mail-in ballots completed by tomorrow.