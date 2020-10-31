Rally before the Tally event taking place at Rainbow Gardens days before Election Day

The Millcreek Republican Regional Committee hosting their Rally before the Tally event Friday evening.

With Election Day around the corner, local Republicans gathered at Rainbow Gardens.

The event gave members of the public the chance to hear what local Republican candidates have to say.

The Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee says Rally before the Tally allows the community to socialize before the election.

“Volunteers, committee people, and so forth to get together and enjoy the hot dogs and sauerkraut and all kinds of food and beverages and so forth. It’s a good socialization time and a good time to hear from the candidates.” said Verel Salmon, Chairman of Erie County Republican Party.

Salmon adding that volunteers from the local Trump Victory Headquarters have been going out, door knocking, and answering phones throughout this election season.