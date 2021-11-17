Recount of Commonwealth Court race underway in Erie County

Erie County is taking steps to certify the 2021 election.

A recount has been ordered in the statewide election for Commonwealth Court Judge. The recount began Wednesday morning at the Erie County Courthouse and will continue Thursday.

During the recount, ballots from all Erie County precincts will be rescanned.

A member of the Erie County Board of Elections explains the recounting process.

“We’re doing a recount of all of the ballots that were cast in Erie County. We have all of the Election Day ballots that were scanned at the precincts delivered here and we’re actually going to rescan them and retally the votes,” said Tonia Fernandez, Erie County Board of Elections.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to keep you updated on the election recount status, which is said to be complete by the end of the day Thursday.

