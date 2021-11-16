Recount to begin for statewide election for judge of the commonwealth court

The results of the 2021 election will be certified by Erie County, with the exception of one race.

A recount has been ordered in the statewide election for judge of the commonwealth court.

Erie County’s portion of that recount will begin tomorrow at the courthouse.

The ballots in all Erie County precincts will be rescanned.

According to local election officials, Thursday November 18th and Friday November 19th have been set aside for the recount if needed.

