Rep. Brad Roae named Chairman of House Commerce Committee

State Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie) announced today he will serve as chairman of the House Commerce Committee.

“I’m honored to serve in this position of leadership within the state House,” Roae stated in a news release. “Serving as chairman of a committee is a significant responsibility.”

As chairman, Roae has the authority to schedule hearings and bring bills up for a vote in the committee.

Each committee is responsible for considering bills that fall under its specific purview. The House Commerce Committee concentrates its efforts in the following areas of legislation:

Economic and technical development through programs such as the Ben Franklin Partnership, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, the Pennsylvania Capital Loan Fund and the Small Business Development Center Program.

Corporate governance through the Business Corporation Law.

Regulation of the various institutions chartered in Pennsylvania through the Banking Code, the Savings Association Code, the Consumer Discount Company Act, the Pawnbrokers License Act, the Mortgage Bankers and Brokers Act, the Pennsylvania Securities Act and the Credit Union Law.

Regulation of offers of sale and credit through statutes such as the Goods and Services Installment Sales Act, the Unfair Sales Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.

“The House Commerce Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation in several key policy areas that can have a direct impact on the lives of Pennsylvanians,” Roae said. “I’m excited about this opportunity. I look forward to working with the members of the committee to advance policies that help Pennsylvanians.”

This is Roae’s first term serving as chairman of the House Commerce Committee. He previously served as chairman of the House Consumer Affairs Committee.