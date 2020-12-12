Rep. Mike Kelly and plaintiffs ask SCOTUS for writ of Certiorari in Pennsylvania mail ballot case

Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16) issued the following statement regarding his lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Act 77’s no-excuse mail-in system:

“ ​Despite media headlines, our lawsuit is still alive. Last night we filed a writ of Certiorari with the United States Supreme Court asking them to hear our argument on the constitutionality of Act 77’s mail-in voting scheme. SCOTUS should agree with Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, who stated we were likely to win on the merits of our case before the partisan Supreme Court of Pennsylvania tossed our suit on a technicality. Even a remedy that includes prospective relief, meaning for future elections, would be a win for Pennsylvanians who were harmed when the voting laws were changed without amending the Pennsylvania Constitution, the supreme law of the Commonwealth that outlines explicitly who is eligible to vote by means other than in-person.”