Rep. Mike Kelly proposes election reforms

Local Congressional Representative Mike Kelly is introducing legislation that he hopes will make the election process more secure and better monitored.

It’s called the Protect Election Integrity Act of 2020. If approved, it will amend the 2002 legislation where many current safety practices began.

Kelly’s Bill is actually seven laws that, among other things, would provide monitoring at polling places and mail-in election boxes, and would require workers to count ballots from when the polls close until the count is finished.

Kelly is a Republican who is a supporter of President Trump.