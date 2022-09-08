Representative Mike Kelly has been busy lately, recently visiting the Erie Malleable Iron Company’s former building on West 12th Street.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority purchased the building in February 2021 and plans to transform the property into a place for businesses to call home.

Kelly secured grants for the building earlier this year and after touring the facility, he noted that he’s excited about its potential.

“We believe strongly that we can turn that property back into not a revenue taker but a revenue maker, where it’s going to be significant for people in our town to relocate and have their businesses right there,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, (R) U.S. Representative, 16th district.

Kelly added that he will continue to look for funds through grants as long as the project will benefit taxpayers.