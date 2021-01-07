Rep. Mike Kelly releases statement on U.S. Capitol breach; says he still objected to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) released the following statement on Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol:

“What happened at the United States Capitol yesterday was wrong and does not reflect who we are as Americans. In this country we resolve our disputes peacefully in legislative bodies and courts under the rule of law. Thank you to the Capitol Police and all other law enforcement officers who bravely secured the Capitol and kept us safe.

“Notwithstanding these events, I still objected to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors. The tragic attack on the U.S. Capitol does not change the fact that Act 77’s no excuse mail-in ballot system violates the Pennsylvania Constitution and Governor Wolf and Secretary Boockvar disregarded the law in multiple ways leading up to the election.”

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)