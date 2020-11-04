Representative Kelly declares victory over Kristy Gnibus

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly has declared victory over his opponent, Democrat Kristy Gnibus, in the race for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

Rep. Kelly released the following statement after the Associated Press called the race.

“Thank you western Pennsylvania! I am honored that you have chosen me to be your voice in our nation’s capital. Together, we will keep fighting for freedom, our values, a brighter economic future for our families, and a stronger, more prosperous America.”

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, PA-16

