Representative Mike Kelly continues to push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Pennsylvania practice of mail-in voting

Representative Mike Kelly is continuing to push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Pennsylvania practice of mail-in voting and maybe the 2020 election as well.

Kelly’s lawsuit continues to maintain that the law that allows for widespread mail-in voting is unconstitutional because the changes weren’t approved by lawmakers.

Supporters said that lawmakers approved mail-in ballots when absentee ballots were approved and so wouldn’t need a separate lawmaker approval.

“The other part that’s still unconstitutional is the constitutionally or unconstitutionality of PA’s Act 77 which created a no excuse PA ballot,” said Representative Mike Kelly, (R), U.S. House of Representatives.

President Elect Joe Biden would still have a wide margin off victory in the electoral college even if the Pennsylvania election is thrown out.

