Representative Ryan Bizzarro speaks out about close election results

Democratic Incumbent Ryan Bizzarro is now caught in a tight race with Republican challenger Greg Hayes for the Third Legislative District seat.

Bizzarro said that right now it’s just a waiting game for all the votes to be counted.

Bizzarro also outperformed how he thought he would do on election night and did better in some precincts than he was projected to do.

Bizzarro is not surprised with the current results saying that the mail-in ballots are on his side.

“The mail-in ballots are definitely on my side. We have identified thousands of voters Democrat and Republican and I know that I am going to get many of the independent ones, so I feel really good moving forward,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D), 3rd Legislative District.

We did reach out to Greg Hayes for a comment. Hayes however did not get back to us.