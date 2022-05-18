The leading Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives 4th District is first-time candidate Jake Banta.

Six Republican candidates were running for the position after Republican incumbent Curt Sonney announced his retirement.

Sonney held the position for 18 years, and now first-time candidate Jake Banta is in the lead for the position.

Banta is a Waterford resident who says he is encouraged by the community’s support. Banta says if elected he will stay committed to the issues he addressed in his campaign.

“I don’t want to blend in down there and become just another guy that said he was going to do this. I’m serious about this, I’ve checked every box in my life that I set out to do, I made some mistakes and I did my best. But at the end of the day, I want to go down there and make a difference. It may sound cliché, but I believe I can,” Jake Banta, R, 4th District candidate.