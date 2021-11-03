Republican Candidate Brenton Davis becomes Erie County Executive Elect

The race for Erie County Executive comes to a close as Democrat Candidate Tyler Titus concedes.

This comes after about 4,300 mail-in ballots are being processed at the Erie County Voter Registration Office on November 3rd.

With 100% of those votes in now, Republican Brenton Davis is now the Erie County Executive Elect, beating Democratic challenger Tyler Titus by around 4%.

Candidate Brenton Davis held a press conference to thank his supporters and address some of the changes he would like to make to county government.

Democratic Candidate Tyler Titus conceded the race for Erie County Executive on November 3rd.

Titus received about 28,000 votes and Republican County Executive Elect Brenton Davis received about 33,000 votes.

“We’re going to have a totally different Erie County in four years and hopefully for those 28,000 that voted for my opponent that they all feel that they also have a voice and a place at the table,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive Elect.

David thanked his supporters and stated that he wants to be a voice for both Republicans and Democrats.

That will be demonstrated in his transition team.

“I look forward to unveiling that in the future to show a transition team that is representative truly of our population,” said Davis.

One political expert said that one factor impacting the county executive race is voter turnout which is much higher than it was the last time the seat was decided.

“Last time around voter turnout was about 26% and it may be that this time around. We may even reach 36% that is a significant increase,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analysis.

Dr. Morris attributes some of the voter turnout increase to mail in ballots which can make voting more accessible. He said that a Republican county executive following a Democratic incumbent is familiar.

“One where we are going to bounce back and forth between Democrats and Republicans and there will be third parties and as we move through the recent years that seems to be more true to me than it was just a few years ago,” said Dr. Morris.

