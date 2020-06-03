Breaking News
Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 88 new cases reported in past week
Live Now
LIVE: Your Weather Authority Weather Academy

Republican candidate currently in the lead for state’s 6th District seat

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Now a look at the race for the state’s 6th District seat.

Republican incumbent Brad Roae is seeking his 8th term.

He is facing Democratic challenger Matthew Ferrence.

Roae is a fiscal conservative with years of seniority. He is looking to serve his 8th term serving parts of Erie and Crawford Counties. He currently has 3,231 votes.

Now the results for Democratic challenger Matthew Ferrence. He has 1,527 votes. He is the Chairman of the English Department at Allegheny College in Meadville.

He said he is looking to make progress on health, education and environmental issues if elected in November.

For a complete look at the Erie County primary elections results you can click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar