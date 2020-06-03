Republican candidate currently in the lead for state’s 6th District seat

Now a look at the race for the state’s 6th District seat.

Republican incumbent Brad Roae is seeking his 8th term.

He is facing Democratic challenger Matthew Ferrence.

Roae is a fiscal conservative with years of seniority. He is looking to serve his 8th term serving parts of Erie and Crawford Counties. He currently has 3,231 votes.

Now the results for Democratic challenger Matthew Ferrence. He has 1,527 votes. He is the Chairman of the English Department at Allegheny College in Meadville.

He said he is looking to make progress on health, education and environmental issues if elected in November.

