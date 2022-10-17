Republican candidate Joe Kujawa, running for state representative, called a press conference on Monday to address his stance on police funding.

The candidate said he supports the police and public safety. Kujawa said his opponent, state Representative Ryan Bizzarro, has been spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, Bizzarro said he has always supported the police during his time as state representative.

“He’s trying to say I’m not in favor of safety and I’m defunding the cops. Whenever the cops needed something I tried to get the money for them, so that’s just not true,” said Joe Kujawa (R), state representative candidate.

“Joe Kujawa voted several times to eliminate the Millcreek Township Police Department and tried to have the township run by the State Police. He also voted to make the police department part-time,” said Ryan Bizzarro (D), state representative.

Next week, Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day to register to vote in the November election.