Republican candidates stop by Colony Plaza to share what they are advocating for

Candidates of the Republican party stopped by the Colony Plaza to speak to those in attendance on what they are advocating for.

The event allowed Republican candidates to share with their colleagues what they will advocate for and any changes they hope to make.

Those in attendance are looking to hold positions including lieutenant governor, U.S. senate, and local assembly.

The chairman of the Republican Committee of Erie County believes if one is happy with the way the nation is going, then there is no need for activism.

The Republican party is looking to bring issues to the forefront and make a change in the state and the nation.

“We think there is big problems in this country, and so this election coming up in May is absolutely critical for the future. We are at a turning point,” said Dr. Verel Salmon, Chairman of Erie County Republican Committee.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The committee is looking to hold another event for petition signing at a later date.