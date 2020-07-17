Republican National Convention Planning for Smaller Crowds Among Other Adjustments

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida next month is getting scaled back amid a surge of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The Republican National Committee’s new plans include smaller crowds, fewer speeches and using both indoor and outdoor venues.

For the first three days, attendance will be limited to just the almost 2,500 regular RNC delegates.

The fourth night, when President Trump accepts the nomination, will be open to delegates, their guests and alternate delegates.

That puts maximum attendance at about 7,000.