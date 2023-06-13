As we look towards the general election, WJET heard from one of the four candidates running for Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Maria Battista is from Clarion County and has a diverse legal background. She has worked for the Department of State and Department of Defense in addition to working in civil, criminal and administrative law.

Battista said it’s important for judges to leave politics out of the judicial system and simply evaluate the law as it’s written.

As a hearing examiner for the state, Battista said she always gave everyone who came before the opportunity to be heard.

“Even if the decision was ultimately decided against that particular individual, they would at least recognize that I gave them the fair opportunity to be heard, and it truly was equal justice under the law and I was impartial,” said Maria Battista, Pa. Superior Court Judge candidate.

There are two open seats on the Superior Court. There will be two Republicans and two Democrats on the ballot.