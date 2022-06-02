The recount of the Republican Senate ballots continued at the Erie County Courthouse Thursday.

Election office staff are close to finishing the recount of the ballots for Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz

So far, 52,000 of the 55,000 ballots have been rescanned to be reported to the Department of State by noon on June 8.

The Election Supervisor tells us when and if a difference will be seen among the recounted votes.

“We won’t know if anything has changed until we’re done scanning everything. Then we’ll take a look and we’ll compare everything,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor.

The office hopes to have everything certified by Monday, June 6.