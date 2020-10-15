Residents growing concerned over delay in receiving mail-in ballots

Teresa Corso lives in Belle Valley. She says a state voting website indicates her mail-in ballot was mailed to her on Sept. 25th, but she still has not gotten it.

“Right now, we are sitting around waiting and we would like to vote.” Corso said.

Corso has reached out to the Election Board with no luck.

“That is why I am concerned about because in Belle Valley, we have at least two senior citizen areas and I know that some of them do not have the flexibility to go out and vote. And with the COVID too, some people may not want to get out and go to the Belle Valley Fire Department to vote.” Corso said.

“At this point, we have processed roughly 51,000 applications. Just yesterday, 20,000 ballots were mailed out.” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of Erie County Board of Elections.

Anderson says they have been extremely busy and to just be patient.

“The Election Office is doing everything we can, and we just need people to be patient and understanding that the volume is quite substantial.” Anderson said.

Anderson said there have been some setbacks too, including a software glitch in the state system and a back order of the paper that is used for the ballots.

Voters have until Monday, October 19th to register to vote and until October 27th to request an application for the ballot.