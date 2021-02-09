Risk limiting audit conducted by Erie County and team of officials from the Department of State pertaining to election results

Voters throughout the county can rest assured that their vote counts.

That was the take-away following a risk limiting audit conducted by the county and a team of officials from the Department of State.

The process is designed to help voters regain trust in election results.

The audit tested the accuracy of the ballots cast in this year’s presidential election.

It showed that election results were 99% accurate in Erie County.

“They use a statistic formula to determine a certain number of ballots. For Erie County it was 1,000 ballots,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections for Erie County.

That audit was conducted back on January 18th in a warehouse where ballots are stored.