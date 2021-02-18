Rita Bishop announces candidacy for Erie County Executive

A woman familiar with the workings of Erie County government is getting in the race for Erie County Executive.

Democrat Rita Bishop has decided to run for the position being vacated by Kathy Dahlkemper.

Bishop has worked as an IT professional at the Erie County Courthouse and released a video announcing her run.

Bishop spoke about issues including job creation, training for the trades, and distribution of tax dollars throughout the county.

“With all the things we’ve been through, we cannot raise taxes. Our elected officials are giving themselves raises and how do they justify taking raises when so many people are hurting.” Bishop said.