RNC gets ready to kick off with mix of live speeches and virtual events

The Republican National Convention (RNC) kicks off with a mix of live speeches and virtual events held in both Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

President Trump is expected to make an appearance at the convention every night this week and insists his convention will strike an optimistic tone.

First stop for the GOP convention is in Charlotte with the first order of business officially making President Trump the Republican nominee.

As the president prepares to make his pitch for four more years, he’s also making a push for a potential coronavirus treatment, announcing on the eve of his convention that the FDA is giving emergency-use authorization to use convalescent plasma.

