In the Pennsylvania House 6th District, the Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt.

Here’s where things stand right now:

Roae is in the lead with 72%, while Galt has 28% of the vote in what appears to be another win for Roae, who will be heading to Harrisburg for a 9th term.

The 6th district covers parts of Crawford and Erie counties, including the City of Meadville.