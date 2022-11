In the race for the Pennsylvania House 6th District, Republican incumbent Brad Roae is facing off against Democrat Nerissa Galt.

Roae was looking for a 9th term in office, and he got it.

Roae beat Galt, 71% to 29%. Roae’s vote total is more than 10,000 higher than Galt’s.

The 6th District covers parts of Crawford and Erie counties, including the City of Meadville.