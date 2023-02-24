One local business owner is throwing his name in the hat for a position with Erie City Council.

Democrat Rob Mahrt ran six years ago, and now, he is going to give it another try. He held his announcement at his business, Room 33 speakeasy on State Street.

Mahrt added that his focus will include economic development, neighborhood revitalizations and addressing crime and blight. He believes he can help create unique solutions to some of Erie’s challenges.

“We wanted to revitalize downtown and I think this is one small piece that has helped do that, so just really dedicated to the city, really dedicated to downtown and we just want to see more growth and more jobs here in Erie,” said Rob Mahrt, running for Erie City Council.