Second Lady Karen Pence to campaign at Whispering Trees Manor in Edinboro

It looks like the Second Lady Karen Pence will headline a Make America Great Again event in Edinboro on Thursday.

President Trump announced Pence’s visit will be at the Whispering Trees Manor in Edinboro.

At the event, Mrs. Pence is expected to share President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s Make America Great Again agenda with residents there.

Doors at Whispering Trees Manor will open Thursday, Oct. 29th at 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Pence is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.

You can register up to two tickets here.