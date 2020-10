Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence to speak on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Second Lady Karen Pence is expected to campaign in Edinboro today.

The vice president’s wife will headline a “Make America Great Again” event in Edinboro Thursday. The second lady is expected to highlight the president and vice president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

The event will be held at Whispering Trees Manor. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Pence is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.

You register up to two tickets here.