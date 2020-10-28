Second Lady Karen Pence to headline ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Edinboro Thursday

Second Lady Karen Pence is headed to the region ahead of next Tuesday’s general election.
The Vice President’s wife will headline a “Make America Great Again” event in Edinboro Thursday.
President Trump’s campaign announced Mrs. Pence will share President Trump and Vice President Pence’s “Make America Great Again” agenda with residents there.
The event will be held at Whispering Trees Manor. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Pence is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.
