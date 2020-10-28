Second Lady Karen Pence to headline ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Edinboro Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen Pence to speak on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Second Lady Karen Pence is headed to the region ahead of next Tuesday’s general election.

The Vice President’s wife will headline a “Make America Great Again” event in Edinboro Thursday.

President Trump’s campaign announced Mrs. Pence will share President Trump and Vice President Pence’s “Make America Great Again” agenda with residents there.

The event will be held at Whispering Trees Manor. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Pence is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.

You register up to two tickets here.