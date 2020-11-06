Secretary Boockvar reports that majority of mail-in ballots have been counted

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. With the outcome of the U.S. presidential race still in limbo on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and his supporters seized and spread online misinformation about legally cast absentee and mail-in votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported on Friday that an overwhelming majority of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania have been counted and the process to count provisional ballots has begun.

Under state law, county election officials must make a formal judgment as to whether each provisional ballot meets the standards for counting. They must assess provisional ballots within seven days of an election by verifying voter registration in the precinct in which the ballot was cast, and confirm a voter did not attempt to cast a mail-in ballot prior to receiving a provisional ballot, as well.

“Pennsylvania counties have been incredibly hard at work canvassing all the ballots to provide accurate results as quickly as possible following best practices and responsibilities pursuant to state and federal law,” Secretary Boockvar said.

Secretary Boockvar also reminded Pennsylvanians that the Commonwealth has been planning to complete a statewide risk-limiting audit, similar to what was done after the June primary.

TOP STORIES