This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

Breaking News: With a vote of 52-48, the United States Senate has just confirmed the Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The vote was finalized as 52 in favor of the nomination and 48 against.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.