Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Somerset county

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, a current Republican candidate for the U.S. senate visited Somerset county on Wednesday to host a town hall.

Dr. Oz visited the Summit Diner, located on Center Avenue in Somerset where he met and chatted with locals ahead of his town hall to find out what issues were happening in Somerset.

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Dr. Oz visiting Summit Diner in Somerset County

Some of the families he spoke with expressed their concerns with opioids and staffing issues. Dr. Oz responded by expressing his desire to strengthen the border and criticized how the Biden administration for what he called “paying people not to work.”

When Dr. Oz, who lived in New Jersey for 30 years, was asked why he was running for the Pennsylvania seat on the U.S. Senate he talked about something his father told him when he was young.

“I grew up south of Philadelphia, near mushroom capital of the world Kennet Square,” Dr. Oz said. “That’s where my dad said don’t be treated like a mushroom or you’ll be kept in the dark and fed manure all day long. That’s what’s been happening to a lot of people in Pennsylvania.”

Afterward, around 9 a.m. Dr. Oz visited Guy Chemical Company Inc. in Somerset to host a town hall event.

During the town hall, one crowd member asked him about being called a “Republican in name only”, which is something seen in attack ads. Dr. Oz told the crowd he is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and said his opponent, David McCormick has connections to China.