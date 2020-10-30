Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. calls for removal of Erie County Clerk of Elections for conflict of interest

Just days before the election, a State Senator is calling for the removal of the Erie County Clerk of Elections, saying that he must resign or recuse himself to avoid a conflict of interest.

Is it that? or an 11th hour hail mary?

Democratic Senator Jay Costa is calling for Erie County Council to temporarily remove Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith. He believes there is a serious conflict because his wife Regina Smith works as the District Director for Republican Senator Dan Laughlin.

Costa says the clerk is responsible for decisions related to the execution and outcome of the election.

“Julie Slomski and Dan Laughlin are engaged in a very competitive race here in Erie and we believe that it is imperative that we remove any appearance of any impropriety and any conflict that could exist.” Costa said.

Smith thinks his wife’s work has no impact on how he does his job.

“This is political theater at is finest, I have to congratulate the senator. I wish him a safe trip back home, but I have been doing my job here for 17 years with integrity. I work for the Board of Elections and Erie County Council and I will continue to do so, thank you.” Smith said.

Senator Dan Laughlin’s campaign responded with this statement:

“We are astonished at the cynicism behind this last-minute smear of a respected public servant. We are troubled by the implications of a candidate seeking to remove the county’s top elections official three days before the vote. We are disgusted at the raw, political maneuvering behind this dirty trick. Make no mistake, the removal of an Elections Director three days before the vote risks throwing the entire count into chaos. That’s clearly their goal.” Dennis Roddy, Laughlin Advisor

According to the Erie County Board of Elections Chair Carl Anderson, there are no plans to get rid of Smith, saying they reject the idea of an outside senator making a claim of a conflict of interest.

Anderson issuing a statement on Friday afternoon, saying:

“Never under any circumstances did I indicate to anybody, anything other than complete support for Doug Smith. For someone to include my name in a press statement without getting my permission is an outrage. As Chairman of the Election Board, I have absolute confidence in Douglas Smith for his professionalism and ability to separate politics for the public good, and maintain fairness. On behalf of the Election Board, I can say without reservation that we remain confident in Doug as our director and will not cave into foolish and unfounded rumors that could hurt our process. We are a nonpartisan board of elections here to serve Erie County. We have confidence in process and reject false attempts to undermine what we have achieved. We remain committed to do what is right on behalf of the electorate.” Carl Anderson III, Chairman of Erie County Election Board

Costa said he has not spoken yet with the local Democratic Chairman, saying this is a conflict of interest under the Ethics Act.

We may note that years ago, Regina Smith worked for U.S. Congressman Phil English. Her husband was the Clerk during that election.

Former U.S. Rep. English issued a statement as well on Friday, saying: