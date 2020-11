ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This past general election saw the highest voter turnout in decades, according to the United States Election Project. In an election year filled with tension over the coronavirus, unemployment, and a struggling economy, almost 67% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

Voters visited polling sites early, cast ballots by mail, or stood in long lines on Election Day in a presidential election with as of Thursday at 1 p.m., no declared winner. Increased voter turnout may answer the question researchers have been after- does making voting easier increase participation?