Senator Corman campaigns in Erie

A senator made a campaign stop in Erie as he looks to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

Republican Jake Corman stopped by Fralo Industries Thursday morning as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. The statewide tour gives him the chance to speak with business owners and learn about the challenges they face.

He says manufacturing is a big component of why he’s running for governor.

“My message is to bring jobs to all parts of the Commonwealth, particularly here in Erie, which has such a rich history of manufacturing. We need to bring manufacturing back to Pennsylvania. Poor public policies of the past has led to a lot of manufacturing leaving this country,” said Sen. Jake Corman, R, Senate District 34.

The Senator added we need an energy economy that takes advantage of the natural resources in the state.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists