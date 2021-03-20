Senator Dan Laughlin confirms he is considering running for governor in 2022

A spokesperson for State Senator Dan Laughlin has confirmed that the 49th District Senator is considering a run for governor in 2022.

Senator Laughlin himself told us that he is “leaning toward it.”

Contractor Dan Laughlin knows how to build things, and soon State Senator Dan Laughlin may try to build the coalition that could take him from Northwestern Pennsylvania to the governor’s mansion.

It’s not an easy road, in fact only Tom Ridge successfully built the way to jump past the power bases of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia so that a candidate from here could win statewide.

Ridge called his journey, the candidate no one ever heard of from the place no one has ever been.

“We’re certainly going to try to give that a good try. I think this corner of the state brings a lot to PA. We get overlooked sometimes and I really tried to change that in the last four years and I certainly have a voice in the Senate right now and I don’t think there’s a senator down there who doesn’t know where Erie PA is now,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), PA Senate 49th District.

Another concern right now is the deep division in the Republican party caused by those either supporting or opposing former President Donald Trump.

Laughlin supports some Republican initiatives, but has also crossed traditional party platforms by supporting both an increase in the minimum wage and the legislation of recreational marijuana.

“I’m more of a centrist quite frankly. I think the middle of the road is what people are hungry for right now and I think I provided that, and I think that’s going to be, at least could be, a winning strategy for us,” said Laughlin.

Laughlin said that he will travel the state and talk to people before making his decision by July.

If elected Laughlin said that his first priority will be to fix the state’s unemployment compensation system.