Senator Dan Laughlin considers running for Pennsylvania Governor

Pennsylvania State Senator Dan Lauglin is now considering running for the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania in the 2022 race.

Laughlin is in his second term as state senator currently and has posted one of the more moderate voting records among Republicans in the state Senate.

In a recently released statement from a spokesperson, Laughlin is viewed as a “center-right conservative who can win back the state and rebuild the economy in the wake of the COVID pandemic.”

Other candidates who have considered running for Pennsylvania governor include Former Congressman Lou Barletta, Republican Joe Gale the Montgomery County Commissioner, U.S. Representative Dan Meuser, and State Senator Doug Mastriano from Franklin County.

Recently Senator Laughlin has proposed an increase to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage along with cosponsoring legislation that would legalize the use of cannabis in Pennsylvania for adults ages 21 and older.