Senator Dan Laughlin, Democratic nominee Julie Slomski cast their votes

State Senator Dan Laughlin cast his vote this morning.

The Republican incumbent is on the ballot for the 49th District. He is seeking a second term in office. Senator Laughlin headed to the polls bright and early before waiting to hear if he will hold another term in office.

Meanwhile, Senator Laughlin’s opponent Julie Slomski also placed her vote early this morning.

The Democratic nominee is hoping to win a seat in Pennsylvania’s 49th District, a race which became quite heated in the last few months leading up to the election.