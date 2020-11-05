Senator Dan Laughlin extends thanks to supporters

Tonight Dan Laughlin extended his thanks to supporters in Millcreek.

On the corner of the Interchange and Peach Street Laughlin and his wife expressed their encouragement from voters this election.

Laughlin told us back in the 2016 election he made yard signs saying thank you and wanted to show his support to voters in Erie County once again.

“We don’t have the final numbers yet, but it looks like we had a pretty solid victory and that means a lot. I think it puts a lot of responsibility for me on this district,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), PA 49th District.

Laughlin’s plans for the next four years are expected to bring paying jobs into the city of Erie and help the surrounding regions.