Senator Dan Laughlin, other representatives and speakers discuss the need for the Family Care Act bill to pass

Senator Dan Laughlin and other representatives and speakers had a discussion at Voices for Independence on the need for the Family Care Act Bill to pass.

Senator Laughlin’s bill, Senate Bill 580, would establish a statewide Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program.

This bill will provide financial support for workers to take time off from their jobs to care for themselves or a close family member in the event of a serious health condition.

The bill also applies to care for a new child, as well as, to care for a member of the military in qualifying circumstances.

“This will make Pennsylvania a better place to live and work and I think families will be happier to know that if something happens to them, they’ll have a little bit of cushion and they won’t be thrown into poverty,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R, 49th District.

Senator Laughlin says given the circumstances of this pandemic, he believes the bill will move fairly quickly come January.