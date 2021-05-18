Senator Dan Laughlin promotes bill to encourage independent voters to participate in local primary elections

Republican Senator Dan Laughlin promoted a bill to encourage independent voters to participate in local primary elections.

Senator Laughlin spoke at Artlore Studio today about an effort to have open elections in Pennsylvania.

Open elections occur in other states and allow for independent voters to pick a side in primary elections.

Laughlin said that some independent voters can feel disenfranchised during primary elections.

“I’ve always wished that independent voters would be allowed to vote in the primary. Now I have an opportunity to try and do something about that to bring them in and allow them to participate. You know we have almost a million unaffiliated voters here in Pennsylvania and it’s not right that their voice is silent on primary day,” said Dan Laughlin, (R), PA Senator 49th District.

Senator Laughlin said that he believes this is much needed election reform and it could moderate the electorate.