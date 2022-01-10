Senator Dan Laughlin reacts to Doug Mastriano running for Pennsylvania governor

The race for Pennsylvania governor is a crowded field on the Republican side.

Mastriano immediately becomes on the better known names in the running.

However, fellow Republican Senator Dan Laughlin is endorsing Delaware County Businessman Dave White for the nomination.

On January 10th, Laughlin reacted to Mastriano’s candidacy.

“Doug’s a friend of mine and I think he certainly has a pretty strong base of supporters. I don’t know if it’s enough to win a statewide election, but we’ll see how this plays out in the primary,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R), 49th District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Senator Laughlin explored a possible run for governor before deciding to endorse White.