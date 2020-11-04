Senator Dan Laughlin wins re-election for the State Senate 49th District

Senator Dan Laughlin will keep his senate seat for another four years after defeating Democratic challenger Julie Slomski.

It was a hard fought, expensive and sometime nasty campaign. We got the reaction from both sides of the race.

A day after the election, Democrats concede as Senator Dan Laughlin was a strong incumbent.

Laughlin said that everyone is dealing with election fatigue and he is ready to get back to work.

Senator Dan Laughlin defeated Democratic opponent Julie Slomski by a wide margin. Here are the results.

Laughlin said that he is glad that it is over and is ready to get back to the senate to continue to represent the 49th District.

“I think as we move past this election and we get back to work, I got four more years in front of me now that I can focus on what is best for this district and I’m really looking forward to that,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, (R) 49th District.

Laughlin said his campaign message spoke to voters.

“We ran the campaign that we needed to get the job done and our campaign was factual and I am proud of that,” said Senator Laughlin.

Democratic County Chairman Jim Wertz said that Laughlin’s victory can be attributed to the fact that he is already the incumbent.

“I think Dan Laughlin was a strong incumbent. The power of the incumbency is always a powerful thing. I also think moving the race to the second page of the ballot impacted the number of people that have voted in this race,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman.

Slmoski released the following statement on the election results.

“Thank you to all of my wonderful supporters and amazing volunteers who worked tirelessly for a brighter, better future for Erie County. As these are not the results we hoped for, I wish Dan Laughlin the best in his second term. As a community, we must continue to fight for access to affordable healthcare, fight for living wages, and fight for educational opportunities for our children. I remain inspired by all of those who joined me on the campaign trail, and those I met along the way – And know that this is just the beginning of our fight to move Erie County forward.”