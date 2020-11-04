Senator Laughlin currently in the lead over Democrat Julie Slomski

The most hotly contested local race on the ballot has been the battle for the State Senate in the 49th District.

A lot of money was spent on both sides from the campaigns themselves and the groups who support them.

Republican Dan Laughlin is seeking a second term. He is being challenged by Democrat Julie Slomski.

At this point, Democrat Julie Slomski has 29% of the vote, with Republican Dan Laughlin taking 71% of the vote.

Senator Dan Laughlin weighing in on his last four years as state Senator. He believes his term in the 49th District has been effective.

Senator Laughlin tells us his experience speaks volumes as he’s passed six bills during his first term. If re-elected, Senator Laughlin expects to help with revitalization efforts in the city and job creation.

“This has been a very vigorous campaign, and I hope that they don’t take it personally, because I didn’t. I knew it would be like this, and I know my opponent feels the same way. Once this day is behind us and we know who the winner is, we can get back to making Erie County the best it can be,” said Pennsylvania Senator Dan Laughlin, R-49th.

Laughlin’s plans for the next four years are expected to bring paying jobs into the City of Erie and help the surrounding regions.

Julie Slomski has worked with Pennsylvania government, but this has been her first time on the ballot. It’s been a “no holds barred” contest with both sides playing rough.

Slomski saying she’s feeling good after making her way around polls speaking to constituents, noting the hard work her team has done during these unprecedented times.

“It’s a challenging year to be quite honest. We have to really wait and see what happens with the mail-in ballots, so I think its really going to be a rollercoaster until all the mail-in ballots are processed,” said Julie Slomski, D, candidate for Pennsylvania Senate.