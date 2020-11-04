Senator Laughlin issues statement on election results

State Senator Dan Laughlin today issued the following statement on the results of the contest to represent Erie County’s 49th District:

It now appears that the voters of the 49th District have entrusted me with another term as their state senator. I understand that this office is not my possession. It is a trust on loan from my fellow citizens. The coming months will be challenging. We are still in the midst of a pandemic and a disrupted job market. The City of Erie still includes the poorest Zip Code in the nation. That can no longer be accepted. We need jobs, growth, and optimism. I am profoundly grateful to the volunteers who supported me, to the voters of this district and to those who, though they might not have voted for me, added their voices to the great American experiment. I promise to be a representative of every citizen, regardless of their politics. My agenda for the coming term is at once plain and difficult. I want a City Revitalization Improvement Zone for Erie. The program has shown its worth in Lancaster and Bethlehem. It would mean growth and revitalization in Erie’s hardest-hit neighborhoods. It would mean jobs for our people. It would speak to the next chapter of this county’s history. I plan to continue to press my legislation for the Family Care Act, which would set us a system to ensure paid leave for families sidelined from work by care for an ailing member. As ever, it is my plan to put aside perks and privilege for the honor of delivering pride and progress for our region. Now, it’s time to get back to work.

Dan Laughlin, (R), 49th District